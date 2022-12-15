Int'l cruise ship operations resume in Japan after pandemic hiatus

Newsfrom Japan

International cruise ship operations resumed in Japan on Thursday after an almost three-year suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a ship operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Lines Ltd. setting sail for the Indian Ocean from Yokohama port near Tokyo. The tourism ministry said the Nippon Maru has become the first cruise ship to leave a Japanese port since making an announcement in November allowing international cruise ships to resume operations and dock on its shores. The suspension was imposed after mass infections on the Diamond Princess cruise ship caused thousands to be quarantin...