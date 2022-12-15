Nations end 1st talks for U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Newsfrom Japan

Fourteen nations, including Australia, Japan, and the United States, on Thursday wrapped up the first in-person negotiating round for the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework aimed at setting trade rules and standards in the region amid China's growing clout. During the six-day talks in Brisbane, officials of the IPEF members discussed the framework's four pillars -- fair trade, supply chain resilience, infrastructure and clean energy, and tax and anti-corruption -- based on a draft agreement prepared by the United States, according to a government source. The four pillars include areas su...