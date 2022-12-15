5 banks to lend 1.2 tril. yen to help Japanese fund buy out Toshiba

Newsfrom Japan

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and four other Japanese banks plan to lend a total of roughly 1.2 trillion yen ($8.87 billion) to a domestic investment fund to help it buy out Toshiba Corp., a source familiar with the matter said Thursday. Japan Industrial Partners Inc. has already secured an investment offer worth about 1 trillion yen from a group of more than 10 Japanese companies, including Orix Corp. The acquisition of the embattled conglomerate is expected to total between 2.2 trillion yen and 2.5 trillion yen. Japan Industrial Partners leads a consortium that Toshiba has designated as the ...