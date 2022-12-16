Biden announces support for African Union to become G-20 member

Newsfrom Japan

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced his support for the African Union becoming a permanent member of the Group of 20 major economies, as the United States seeks to strengthen ties with the region amid its rivalry with China.

“Africa belongs at the table in every room -- in every room, where global challenges are being discussed and in every institution where discussions are taking place,” Biden said on the last day of the three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, the first event of its kind since 2014.

South Africa is currently the only G-20 member from the continent. Other mem...