Main events scheduled for Dec. 19-25

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Dec. 19-25: Dec. 19 (Mon) -- Bank of Japan to start 2-day policy meeting. Dec. 20 (Tues) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to hold press conference. -- Osaka District Court to decide on request for halting operation of nuclear reactor of Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Mihama plant. Dec. 21 (Wed) -- Number of foreign visitors to Japan in November to be released by Japan National Tourism Organization. -- Monthly Economic Report for December to be released by Cabinet Office. Dec. 22 (Thurs) -- Tokyo District Court to hold 1st hearing in case involving Aoki ...