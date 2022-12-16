U.S. blacklists China chipmaker YMTC, other firms over security risks

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden said Thursday it will add to its trade blacklist Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., its base in Japan and more than 30 companies in China, citing national security risks.

The planned action, which will effectively bar U.S. companies from selling technology to the listed companies, reflects the intensifying competition between the United States and China in the high-tech sector.

In October, the United States tightened export controls to restrict China’s ability to access certain high-end chips that could be used by Beijing to produc...