Sony eyes building new semiconductor plant in southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Sony Group Corp. is considering building a new plant in southwestern Japan to produce semiconductors used in smartphones, with an investment of several hundred billion yen, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Sony, a major global producer of image sensors, expects the new factory in Kumamoto Prefecture to start operations in fiscal 2025 or later, and could begin construction as early as 2024, the source said.

The move is seen as aimed at enhancing domestic production of semiconductors amid growing demand worldwide in line with the progress of digitalization. Japan also sees the dev...