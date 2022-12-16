Baseball: Reliever McGough joins D-backs after success in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The Arizona Diamondbacks said Thursday they have signed right-handed reliever Scott McGough, who spent the past four seasons in Japan with the Yakult Swallows, to a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2025. The deal is worth $6.25 million, according to local media. The 33-year-old is returning to the United States, where he made six relief appearances for the Miami Marlins in 2015. McGough had 31 saves last year and 38 saves this year, helping the Swallows win back-to-back Central League titles. In 2021, the Tokyo-based Swallows went on to win the Japan Series for the first time in 20 y...