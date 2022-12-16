Japan's Nikkei ends at 1-month low on recession fears in U.S., Europe

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Nikkei index fell sharply to end at a one-month low Friday, as fears spread over a potential recession in the United States and Europe affected by a series of interest rate hikes by their central banks. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 524.58 points, or 1.87 percent, from Thursday to 27,527.12, its lowest closing since Nov. 10. The broader Topix index finished 23.69 points, or 1.20 percent, lower at 1,950.21. Stocks fell almost across the board on the top-tier Prime Market, with electric appliance, machinery, and nonferrous metal issues leading the decline.