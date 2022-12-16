Baseball: Asia Professional C’ship scheduled for November in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

The second edition of the Asia Professional Baseball Championship will be held at Tokyo Dome next November, Nippon Professional Baseball said Friday.

Japan, the inaugural winner in 2017, will contest the Nov. 16-19 tournament against South Korea, Taiwan and new participant Australia.

The competition is aimed at developing young players, with those aged up to 24 or in the first three years of their professional careers eligible to take part.

Three overage players will also be allowed per team.