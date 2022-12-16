Japan ruling camp OKs permanent NISA tax-free investment scheme

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's ruling parties agreed Friday to make permanent a tax-free scheme for households to boost investment, in line with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's drive to encourage households with abundant cash to invest more. The NISA reform plan aims to raise the ceiling on no-tax investments to 3.6 million yen ($26,000) a year -- 1.2 million, triple the current limit, for investment trusts and 2.4 million yen, or double the current amount, for another "growth investment" type that includes stocks. Kishida, who is pushing for a "new form of capitalism," is seeking to "double" financial assets held by...