Basketball: Japan's B-League to ease COVID rules at game venues

In a move to ease COVID-19 restrictions at game venues, Japanese basketball's B-League said Friday it will start allowing fans to shout during games next month while keeping a ban on chants such as "defense, defense" amid fear of airborne droplet transmission. The partial lifting of the restrictions will take effect on Jan. 14, starting with the All-Star game at Adastria Mito Arena in Ibaraki Prefecture. Fans will be able to do countdowns and temporarily call out the names of players and clubs even when a venue is at full capacity. The league negotiated with the government through the Japan Sp...
