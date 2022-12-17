Japan New Year domestic trips forecast at 72% of pre-pandemic levels

Newsfrom Japan

The number of holidaymakers in Japan making domestic trips during the New Year vacation period is expected to rise by 3 million from a year earlier but remain at 71.8 percent of pre-pandemic levels, or 21 million people, according to travel agency projections released this month. Major Japanese travel agency JTB Corp. partially attributed the expected increase from the 2021/2022 holiday period to people having a lower psychological barrier to travel during the coronavirus pandemic. The less than full-fledged recovery in travel was likely the result of rising prices of goods and services as wel...