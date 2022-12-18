Baseball: Japanese right-hander Senga joins Mets on 5-year deal

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese free-agent right-hander Kodai Senga has agreed to a five-year deal with the New York Mets, the National League club said Saturday. Senga, who will turn 30 on Jan. 30, has signed a $75 million contract, MLB.com reported, which includes a full no-trade clause and an opt-out clause that will allow the former SoftBank Hawks ace to become a free agent after the 2025 season. Senga is the first player to join an MLB club after starting on a non-roster developmental contract with a Nippon Professional Baseball team. After joining the Hawks in 2011 out of high school, Senga is 87-44 with a 2.5...