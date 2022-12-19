Soccer: Argentina beat France in shootout to win World Cup in Qatar

Newsfrom Japan

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties following a dramatic 3-3 deadlock after extra time in the World Cup final on Sunday, helping captain Lionel Messi crown one of soccer's greatest careers. The 35-year-old superstar said before the final this World Cup is his last, and the thrilling showdown against the defending champions at Qatar's Lusail Stadium provided a memorable exit from the sport's biggest stage. Messi struck two goals and helped create another, while his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick, including a pair of penalties, as he carried France's title defen...