Tokyo stocks open lower over recession worries in U.S., Europe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday amid concerns over possible recessions in the United States and Europe after their central banks maintained hawkish stances last week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 272.81 points, or 0.99 percent, from Friday to 27,254.31. The broader Topix index was down 11.80 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,938.41. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, rubber product, and pharmaceutical issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 136.57-58 yen compared with 136.68-78 yen in New York and 137.22-24 yen in Tokyo at 5 p....