BOJ likely to keep low rate policy amid 40-yr high inflation

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan is widely expected to maintain ultralow rates at a two-day policy meeting starting Monday despite inflation hitting a four-decade high as companies pass on increased costs to consumers. The meeting, the first of the three left in Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's term, comes after government sources told Kyodo News that the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to revise a decade-old accord with the BOJ, with details likely to be worked out with whoever succeeds Kuroda when he steps down in April. The joint statement issued in 2013 states that the central bank w...