Tokyo stocks fall in morning on recession worries

Tokyo stocks extended losses Monday morning, as fears over potential recessions in the United States and Europe continued to haunt investors amid prospects of prolonged interest rate hikes. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 305.83 points, or 1.11 percent, from Friday to 27,221.29. The broader Topix index was down 13.11 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,937.10. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, transportation equipment, and pharmaceutical issues.