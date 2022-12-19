Nikkei hits 6-week low on U.S. recession fears, China's COVID cases

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Nikkei index fell for the third straight session to end at a six-week low Monday, with sentiment hurt by fears over a potential recession in the United States due to prolonged monetary tightening, as well as a surge in COVID-19 cases in China. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 289.48 points, or 1.05 percent, from Friday to 27,237.64, its lowest level since Nov. 4. The broader Topix index finished 14.80 points, or 0.76 percent, lower at 1,935.41. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, precision instrument, and transportation equipment issues.