Soccer: 18-yr-old Fukui dreaming big ahead of Bayern Munich move

Newsfrom Japan

Bayern Munich-bound Japanese midfielder Taichi Fukui on Monday vowed to take a big leap forward in Germany as he awaits his move from Sagan Tosu in January. The 18-year-old will join the Bundesliga giants' second team, currently playing in the German fourth tier, on a deal through June 2025. "I'm preparing myself to achieve my dream of winning the World Cup," Fukui said in an online press conference. "I want to become a player who makes my team win games." Equipped with vision and dribbling ability, Fukui came through the ranks at Tosu before signing a professional contract with the J-League c...