Tokyo stocks open slightly higher on firm financial shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday, supported by buying of financial stocks on the back of a rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 48.64 points, or 0.18 percent, from Monday to 27,286.28. The broader Topix index was up 4.84 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,940.25. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, marine transportation, and electric power and gas issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 136.97-98 yen compared with 136.87-97 yen in New York and 135.83-85 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday...