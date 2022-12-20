Tokyo stocks up in morning on dip-buying, capped by U.S. recession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks inched up Tuesday morning as investors bought on dips after the benchmark Nikkei dropped for three trading days in a row, but the rise was capped by continued fears of a U.S. recession. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 77.90 points, or 0.29 percent, from Monday to 27,315.54. The broader Topix index was up 7.80 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,943.21. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, bank, and marine transportation issues.