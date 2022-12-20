Baseball: Mets introduce Senga, say he is primed to succeed in majors

Newsfrom Japan

The New York Mets introduced newly signed right-hander Kodai Senga at a press conference Monday, touting his unconventional Japanese baseball journey as an indicator of future success in the majors. Senga is the first player to join an MLB club after starting his career on a non-roster developmental contract with a Nippon Professional Baseball team. The Aichi Prefecture native, who has inked a five-year, $75 million deal with the Mets, according to MLB.com, battled his way up through developmental baseball to eventually become SoftBank's ace pitcher and a six-time Japan Series winner. He went ...