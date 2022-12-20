China urges those with mild COVID symptoms to return to work

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese authorities have called on those with mild COVID symptoms to return to work, in a radical shift from previous strict restrictions, as the world's second-largest economy promotes the resumption of business activities and hospitals suffer from manpower shortages amid a surge in the virus. Before Beijing significantly relaxed its "zero-COVID" policy on Dec. 7 amid public frustration, even those with no or mild symptoms had been subject to quarantine at designated facilities. The major policy change and subsequent increase in the number of infections in the country have triggered confusion...