14 Indo-Pacific nations vow to expedite efforts for rule-based trade

Ministers of 14 Indo-Pacific nations affirmed Tuesday they will accelerate U.S.-led negotiations to set rules on their economic cooperation in the region to counter China’s growing clout, the Japanese government said.

In the virtual ministerial meeting hosted by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, participants “held discussions on tangible benefits” expected from the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

From Japan, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura attended the meeting. The discussions followed a s...