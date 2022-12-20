Soccer: J-League first division to expand to 20 teams from 2024

Newsfrom Japan

The J-League first division will increase from 18 teams to 20 in the 2024 season, Japan’s pro soccer body announced Tuesday.

With the exception of the 2021 season, when 20 teams competed in the J1 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, this is the top flight’s first expansion since 2005.

The league has already decided to increase cash allotments to clubs finishing high in the J1 table to incentivize competition.

Only one team will be relegated from J1 next year, while the second division’s top two teams will earn promotion along with the winner of the J2’s playoff among its third- to s...