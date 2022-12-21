Tokyo stocks open lower after BOJ raises bond yield cap

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, a day after the Bank of Japan's decision to raise the cap on long-term Japanese government bond yields was taken by the market as a rate hike. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 245.74 points, or 0.92 percent, from Tuesday to 26,322.29. The broader Topix index was down 10.47 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,895.12. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, electric appliance, and real estate issues. The yen traded in the upper 131 range against the U.S. dollar in Tokyo after hitting 1...