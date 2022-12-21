Japan keeps view economy recovering in Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Japan on Wednesday maintained its assessment on the economy for December, saying that it is “picking up moderately,” but cut its view on production for the first time in six months in a sign that global economic growth is slowing.

It is the sixth straight month that the Cabinet Office has left its monthly assessment unchanged. It continued to warn of fluctuations in financial markets and added a new reference saying that coronavirus infection trends in China warrant “full attention” amid a gradual easing of its zero-COVID policy.

The office cut its outlook for the global economy for the first ...