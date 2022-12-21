Tokyo stocks fall slightly after BOJ's policy change

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell slightly Wednesday morning, as earlier losses were eased by bargain-hunting a day after the Bank of Japan's policy change was taken by the market as an effective interest rate hike and triggered a sharp fall in the stock market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 59.30 points, or 0.22 percent, from Tuesday to 26,508.73. The broader Topix index was down 0.20 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,905.39. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, electric appliance, and real estate issues.