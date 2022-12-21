Main events scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, Dec. 22:

-- Tokyo District Court to rule at 10 a.m. on man who claims to be leader of Japan arm of U.S. conspiracy cult QAnon and others after they allegedly forced their way into coronavirus vaccination venue to express opposition to COVID inoculations in April.

-- Tokyo District Court to hold 1st hearing at 1:15 p.m. in case involving Aoki Holdings Inc. president and two others charged with bribing former Tokyo Olympic executive in return for games sponsorships.