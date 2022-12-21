Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to visit U.S., 1st foreign trip since invasion

Newsfrom Japan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States to meet President Joe Biden and address Congress on Wednesday, making it the first known overseas trip by Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country in February.

During the visit made at the invitation of the White House, the Biden administration will showcase the United States’ ongoing commitment to the eastern European nation, and will announce some $2 billion in new security assistance that would include the advanced Patriot air defense system, a U.S. official said.

“The United States will stand with Ukraine for as long as...