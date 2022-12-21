Nikkei hits new 2-month low as BOJ decision boosts yen

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Nikkei index fell to a fresh two-month low Wednesday, hit by the yen's surge against the U.S dollar a day after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy change was taken by the market as an effective interest rate hike. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 180.31 points, or 0.68 percent, from Tuesday at 26,387.72, its lowest close since Oct. 13. The broader Topix index finished 12.27 points, or 0.64 percent, lower at 1,893.32. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, electric appliance, and real estate issues.