Japan foreign arrivals in Nov. up 1.9-fold from Oct. to 934,500

Newsfrom Japan

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in November increased 1.9-fold from the previous month to 934,500, government data showed Wednesday, as the country removed almost all COVID-19 entry restrictions in October.

The figure was down 61.7 percent from November in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

The increase came after the government removed its cap on daily arrivals and a ban on individuals and non-prearranged trips on Oct. 11.

The government lifted entry restrictions that required foreign tourists to travel on package tours and o...