Soccer: Miura yet to decide on Oliveirense move

Newsfrom Japan

Kazuyoshi Miura said Wednesday he remains undecided about a potential move to Oliveirense in the Portuguese second division. Japanese football's oldest active player at 55, Miura has received an offer that, if he accepts, would see him playing in his fifth country abroad after Brazil, Italy, Croatia and Australia in a 38th pro season. "Honestly speaking, I still have worries about my fitness," Miura, who scored two goals in 18 games for Suzuka Point Getters in the fourth-tier Japan Football League this year, said after training in Osaka. "I hope to assure myself I have the body and spirit that...