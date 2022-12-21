Indonesia to ban bauxite ore exports from June 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Indonesia will halt exports of bauxite ore from June to improve its processing and refining industry for the chief component of aluminum, President Joko Widodo said Wednesday.

The president said the measure is projected to increase state revenue from 21 trillion rupiah ($1.35 billion) to 62 trillion rupiah.

Indonesia is one of the world’s largest producers of bauxite. In 2021, 25.8 million tons of the ore were produced in the Southeast Asian country, according to the country’s statistics agency. China was the biggest buyer, with exports to the country reaching 19.9 million tons in the same yea...