Philippine giant lantern festival resumes with historical ties to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

A century-old giant lantern festival in the Philippines has resumed after a three-year hiatus from in-person celebrations due to COVID-19 restrictions, with spectators enjoying the festivity that has historical links with Japan.

People have been flocking to San Fernando City in Pampanga, a province north of Manila also regarded as the country’s “Christmas capital,” to view the lanterns on display from Dec. 17 to Jan. 1.

An in-person giant festival was last held in 2019. The resumption is a cause for celebration for many Filipinos, well known for observing one the longest Christmas seasons in t...