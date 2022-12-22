Tokyo stocks rise in morning on Wall St. gains after 5-day loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday morning, as overnight gains on Wall Street on stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer data encouraged investors to hunt for bargains after a five-day losing streak. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 104.94 points, or 0.40 percent, from Wednesday to 26,492.66. The broader Topix index was up 10.42 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,903.74. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, mining, and real estate issues.