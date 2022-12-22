FEATURE: Japan flavors inspiring chefs to refine Australia's humble lamington

Newsfrom Japan

Dessert enthusiasts living in Japan may be surprised to find that the first Google search result for "Tokyo Lamington" is not an outlet in the city, but rather the website of a Sydney-based artisan bakery redefining the humble Australian treat. Despite the flagship store's location, however, Tokyo Lamington has significant links with Japan. Its concept was dreamt up by founders Eddie Stewart and Min Chai while running the N2 Brunch Club in the Tokyo business district of Nihombashi, where they began experimenting in the kitchen by infusing the nostalgic square cakes with unique flavors. The caf...