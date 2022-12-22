Soccer: Iwabuchi scores as Arsenal hit 9 in Women’s Champions League

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Mana Iwabuchi scored as Arsenal thumped Zurich 9-1 away in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday to secure top spot in Group C.

Iwabuchi came on in the 74th minute and completed the scoring nine minutes later, flashing home from inside the box following a layoff from Caitlin Foord.

Japan defender Saki Kumagai played the full 90 minutes for Bayern Munich as they beat Benfica 2-0 to finish second in Group D.