Main events scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, Dec. 23: -- Cabinet to approve draft initial budget for fiscal 2023. -- Nationwide consumer price index for November to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m. -- Former Emperor Akihito to turn 89. -- Minutes of Oct. 27-28 Policy Board meeting to be released by Bank of Japan at 8:50 a.m.