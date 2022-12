Tokyo stocks snap 5-day loss as concerns over hawkish BOJ ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks snapped a five-day losing streak Thursday, as investors bought on dips after judging that the Bank of Japan's sudden policy shift is unlikely to lead to immediate interest rate hikes. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 120.15 points, or 0.46 percent, from Wednesday at 26,507.87. The broader Topix index finished 14.85 points, or 0.78 percent, higher at 1,908.17. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by real estate, mining, and transportation equipment issues.