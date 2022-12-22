URGENT: Japan to extend 60-yr nuclear reactor life, build advanced reactors

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government on Thursday decided to allow nuclear reactors to operate beyond their current limit of 60 years and replace aging facilities with new advanced ones, in a major policy change to cut carbon emissions and ensure stable energy supplies disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The government plans to raise about 20 trillion yen ($152 billion) through the issuing of "green transformation" bonds to boost investment in projects to promote for decarbonization projects, as it estimates that public and private investment of over 150 trillion yen will be necessary over the next 1...