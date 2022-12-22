Baseball: Yoshida vows to repay Buffaloes with Red Sox success

Newsfrom Japan

New Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida said Thursday he intends to further make good on the Orix Buffaloes' faith in him after he moves to Major League Baseball from Japan. "I want to display a game that is packed with gratitude, for people to see relentless effort," the diminutive 173-centimeter slugger told a press conference at his former Pacific League club's Osaka facility. The Buffaloes made Yoshida their first pick in Nippon Professional Baseball's 2015 new-players draft and finished last in three of his first five seasons. An everyday player since 2018, Yoshida helped lift the ...