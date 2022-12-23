CORRECTED: G-7 pledges up to $32 bil. in aid for Ukraine next year

Newsfrom Japan

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Thursday pledged to offer up to $32 billion next year to help Ukraine deal with Russia's prolonged aggression. The ministers, who met online, said the G-7 remained "strongly committed to addressing Ukraine's urgent short-term financing needs," according to a statement. The $32 billion will enable Kyiv to continue the delivery of basic services, carry out the most critical repairs and stabilize the economy, it said, adding the aid includes 18 billion euros ($19 billion) from the European Union. Meanwhile, G-7 foreign ministers ...