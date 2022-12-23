FEATURE: Femtech taking off in Japan, but much room for further growth

Newsfrom Japan

Since "femtech" became a buzzword in Japan several years ago, products and services developed to address women's health have been introduced one after another -- a phenomenon previously unthinkable in a society that once stigmatized such issues. Period panties, where the volume of menstrual blood flow can be tracked by an app daily, subscription services for birth control pills that can be home-delivered or disposable menstrual cups are some cutting-edge femtech products drawing attention to make lives more comfortable for women. But the budding industry of femtech, a portmanteau derived from ...