Senate committee asks automakers about supply chain links to China

A Senate committee on Thursday asked major automakers including Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. about whether their supply chains have links with China's Xinjiang region, in the latest U.S. effort to tackle the issue of forced labor. "Unless due diligence confirms that components are not linked to forced labor, automakers cannot and should not sell cars in the United States that include components mined or produced in Xinjiang," Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said in letters to a total of eight major automakers, also including General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. The devel...