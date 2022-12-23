Soccer: Miura to make decision on move to Portugal early in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura has indicated he will make a decision early next year about whether to start a new chapter in his evergreen career with a move to Portugal. Japanese football's oldest active player at 55, Miura is weighing an offer to play for second-division outfit Oliveirense, which he visited earlier this month. Speaking after a voluntary practice session Friday in Osaka Prefecture, Miura hinted he was leaning toward making the move, which would see him play in a fifth country abroad in his 38th season as a professional. "I feel like I want to take up the challenge of pl...