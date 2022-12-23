Japan foreign, trade ministers to visit U.S. next month

Newsfrom Japan

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday he will visit New York next month to attend a U.N. debate session with the aim of promoting the rule of law, as the international order has been rocked by Russia's war in Ukraine. Separately, trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said he will make a six-day trip to Washington and Las Vegas from Jan. 5 to meet with U.S. government officials and visit a large-scale trade show of household appliances. Hayashi told a press conference that he will hold the ministerial open debate session at the U.N. Security Council on Jan. 12, during his four-day stay in...