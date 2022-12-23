Soccer: Japan's 1st match after World Cup scheduled for March

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Football Association on Friday released the 2023 match schedule for the men's national team, with their first game after the World Cup scheduled for March 23 at Tokyo's National Stadium. The Samurai Blue, who defeated Germany and Spain en route to reaching the round of 16 in Qatar, are also scheduled to play friendly matches at home on March 28, as well as June 15 and 20, against teams to be determined. On the selection of Japan's manager, with incumbent Hajime Moriyasu among the candidates, JFA technical director Yasuharu Sorimachi said, "We haven't made a decision. We would like to...