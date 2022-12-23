Russia's invasion of Ukraine Kyodo News' top int'l story of 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been selected by senior editors of Kyodo News and its member or subscriber newspapers and broadcasters as the top international news story of 2022. (1) Russia invades Ukraine, Putin repeats nuclear threats Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, saying that the "special military operation" was intended to protect ethnic Russians subjected to "abuse" and "genocide" by the administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But Russian President Vladimir Putin's army failed to capture the capital Kyiv and struggled against the defenders' resistance, with Ukrain...